Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.