Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 3,949 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 144,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

