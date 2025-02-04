Concord Wealth Partners Buys 4,667 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 42,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 144,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

