Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 365,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 203,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 264,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FIS opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

