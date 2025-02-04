Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

