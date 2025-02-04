SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.27. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

