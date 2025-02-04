Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.27.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
