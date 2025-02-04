West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 978,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,578,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 113,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,529 shares of company stock worth $22,453,483. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.