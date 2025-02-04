Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 208,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,689,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $207.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,453,483 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.