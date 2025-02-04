Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 978,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 113,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,453,483. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.