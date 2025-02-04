Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 978,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 113,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,453,483. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
GOOG opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
