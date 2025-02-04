Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 301,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 172.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 91,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $207.08.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,453,483. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

