Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.