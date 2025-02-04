Custom Index Systems LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 978,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,578,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 113,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 68.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,453,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.08.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
