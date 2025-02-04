Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

