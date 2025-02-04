Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,923 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

