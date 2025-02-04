Caprock Group LLC Purchases 616 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,302.78. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of MKC opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

