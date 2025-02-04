Brown Financial Advisory Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

