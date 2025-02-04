Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.77 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.