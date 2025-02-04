Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

ZBH stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.67 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

