Donald L. Hagan LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 351,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 673,878 shares of company stock valued at $416,269,904. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

META opened at $697.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $616.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $710.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

