Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 6.5%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.5 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

