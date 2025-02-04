Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 6.5%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.5 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of INGXF stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
