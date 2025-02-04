ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 10,586.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after buying an additional 7,177,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 339.45, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

