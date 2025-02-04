7,009 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartsheet
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.