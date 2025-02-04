Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $582.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.14 and a 200-day moving average of $583.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.23.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,456,251.20. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

