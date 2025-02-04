Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

