Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $460,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $600,000.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

