Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

