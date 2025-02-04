Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

