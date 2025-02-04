Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FFEB opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $890.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.