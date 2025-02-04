Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

