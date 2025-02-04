Caprock Group LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 445,207 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Iron Mountain by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 626,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Iron Mountain by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 305,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

