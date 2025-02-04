Caprock Group LLC Purchases 9,590 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 350.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 4,176.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,939,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 61.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,492,000 after buying an additional 1,120,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Yum China stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

