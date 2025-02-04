Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

