1,003 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.