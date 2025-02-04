Caprock Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 256,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

