Hixon Zuercher LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

