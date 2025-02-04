New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

