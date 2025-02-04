Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

