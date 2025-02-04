Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

