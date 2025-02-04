Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.