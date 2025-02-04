FSA Advisors Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

