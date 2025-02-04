AA Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 105,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

