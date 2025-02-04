Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

