Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.