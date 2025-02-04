Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.