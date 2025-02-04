New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

