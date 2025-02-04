Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 83.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

