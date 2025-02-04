584 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

