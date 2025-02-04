Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 895 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

