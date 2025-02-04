Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $4 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

